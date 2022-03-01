1 minute read
Australia shares set to open lower as Ukraine crisis worsens, NZ dips
March 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open lower on Wednesday taking cues from global markets as they tumble on fears of a worsening Russia-Ukraine crisis and oil price surge further on supply worries.
The local share price index futures fell 0.7%, a 99.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) close. The benchmark rose 0.7% on Tuesday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) fell 0.3% in early trade.
Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis
