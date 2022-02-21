Australia shares set to open lower as Ukraine worries simmer, NZ gains

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open lower on Tuesday as investor sentiment remained bleak on worries of a possible escalation of the conflict in Ukraine in the near future.

The local share price index futures fell 1%, a 144.6 points discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) close. The benchmark rose 0.2% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) rose by 0.19% in early trade.

Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aurora Ellis

