Australia shares set to rise, NZ slips

March 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open higher on Monday, likely helped by gains in local miners and energy stocks on strong commodity prices, while Wall Street's slump on Friday will keep sentiments in check.

The local share price index futures rose about 0.3%, a 7.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) close. The benchmark closed 0.9% lower on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50)opened about 0.3% lower to 11,790.88 by 2105 GMT.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Navya Mittal; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.