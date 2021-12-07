Australia shares set to rise at open; NZ up

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to extend gains on Wednesday amid hopes of limited disruption from the Omicron coronavirus variant, with sharp rises in the price of iron ore and oil expected to boost commodity stocks.

The local share price index futures added 0.3%, a 39.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) close. The benchmark rose 0.95% on Tuesday.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) rose 0.76% in early trade.

Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

