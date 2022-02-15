1 minute read
Australia shares set to rise as Russia-Ukraine tensions ease
Feb 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to rise on Wednesday, with investors likely to buy into risky assets on signs of easing tensions along the Russia-Ukraine border.
The local share price index futures rose 1%, a 32.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) close.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) rose 0.9% in early trade.
Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta
