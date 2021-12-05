Australia shares set to rise on upbeat comments from treasurer

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to rise on Monday, likely boosted by comments from treasurer Josh Frydenberg saying that the country would raise its 2022 economic growth forecast at the mid-year budget review.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, an 18.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) close. The benchmark closed 0.2% higher on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) fell 0.1% in early trade.

Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis

