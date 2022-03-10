Australia shares set to track Wall St lower, NZ slips

March 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to slip on Friday, following a slump in Wall Street overnight as inflation data hit a four-decade high, while easing commodity prices were likely to pressure local mining and energy stocks.

The local share price index futures fell 0.6%, a 41.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) close. The benchmark ended 1.1% higher in the prior session.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) fell 0.2% 11,905.50 points in early trade.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.