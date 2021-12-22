Stocks
Australia shares set to track Wall Street higher, NZ rises
1 minute read
Dec 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to gain on Thursday, taking cues from a strong session on Wall Street, as hopeful developments surrounding the severity of the Omicron coronavirus variant aid investor sentiment.
The local share price index futures rose 0.5%, a 54.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) close. The benchmark settled 0.1% higher on Wednesday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) rose 0.2% in early trading.
Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.