Australia shares set to track Wall Street lower, NZ dips

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to fall on Monday, taking their cue from a weaker session on Wall Street on Friday, as tensions in Ukraine and the United States warning of an imminent Russian invasion hurt investor sentiment.

The share price index futures fell 0.7%, a 127.7 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) close. The benchmark fell 1% on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) was down 0.1% in early trading.

Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool

