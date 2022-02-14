1 minute read
Australia shares set to track Wall Street lower, NZ up
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Feb 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Tuesday, with local stocks tracking track Wall Street's overnight plunge amid heightened Ukraine-Russia tensions, with miners likely to drive losses.
The local share price index futures fell 0.9%, a 160.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) close.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) rose 0.1% in early trade.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.