Australia shares set to track Wall Street lower, NZ up

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Tuesday, with local stocks tracking track Wall Street's overnight plunge amid heightened Ukraine-Russia tensions, with miners likely to drive losses.

The local share price index futures fell 0.9%, a 160.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) close.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) rose 0.1% in early trade.

Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

