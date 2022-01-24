Stocks1 minute read
Australia shares set for weak start, NZ stocks fall
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set for a weak start on Tuesday as an increasingly hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve and rising geopolitical tensions have spooked investors, with local oil-related stocks likely to decline as crude prices fell about 2% overnight.
The local share price index futures was down 1.3% as of 2110 GMT, a 179.5-point discount to the S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO). The benchmark fell 0.5% on Monday.
Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) fell 0.6% in early trade on Tuesday.
Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi
