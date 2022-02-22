Australian shares drop as Ukraine-Russia crisis deepens

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Tuesday as tensions between Russia and the West grew after Moscow recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent, while supermarket chain Coles Group jumped after beating estimates for first-half profit.

The S&P/ASX 200 (.AXJO) fell 1.1% to 7,150.8 by 2350 GMT after closing 0.2% higher in the previous session. Trading was thin due to a U.S. holiday on Monday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered the Russian Army to launch what Moscow called a peacekeeping operation into the area, upping the ante in a crisis that could unleash a major war. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Australian technology stocks (.AXIJ) slid 3.4% to lead the drop among blue chips and were on track for a fourth straight session of losses.

Block Inc's Australian shares hit a record low, falling as much as 6.2%, and the stock was the top drag on the sub-index. Xero Ltd (XRO.AX) fell 2.9%.

Financials (.AXFJ) fell 1.6%, posting their biggest intraday drop since early February, with all the so-called "Big Four" banks in negative territory.

Nanosonics (NAN.AX), which manufactures and distributes ultrasound probe disinfectors, was the biggest loser on the benchmark after its flagged a hit to second-half revenue due to its revised sales model in North America.

Shares of Coles Group (COL.AX) hit a six-week high as the country's second-largest supermarket chain reported better-than-expected first-half profit. read more

Among other gainers, energy stocks (.AXEJ) advanced 0.7% as oil prices rose overnight. Sector majors Santos (STO.AX) and Woodside Petroleum (WPL.AX) added 2.3% and 2.3%, respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) was down 0.2% to 12,135.65 points by 2350 GMT.

($1 = 1.3914 Australian dollars)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.