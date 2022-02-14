Australian shares edge up on energy stocks boost; tech caps gains

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched higher on Monday, helped by energy stocks as oil prices jump on fears of a possible invasion of Ukraine by top energy producer Russia that would disrupt exports in an already tight market, while gains were capped by technology stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) rose 0.4% to 7,243.90 in its best session since Feb. 10. The benchmark ended 1% lower on Friday.

Global markets were cautious after the United States said Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and may create a surprise pretext for an attack. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The energy index (.AXEJ) hit an over one-year high, gaining 3.4% as oil prices soared to their highest in more than seven years on supply jitters.

Major oil and gas firms Woodside Petroleum (WPL.AX) and Santos (STO.AX) were up 3.6% and 4%, respectively, while Beach Energy (BPT.AX) jumped 9.4% on robust first-half earnings.

Gold prices eased from a three-month high in the previous session, although losses were limited as a retreat from riskier assets during rising political and financial uncertainties strengthened demand for the safe-haven bullion.

Domestic gold stocks (.AXGD) climbed 5.3%, with heavyweights Newcrest Mining (NCM.AX) and Northern Star Resources (NST.AX) rising 4.3% and 5.9%, respectively.

"Rising inflationary pressures in the U.S. also contributed to investors' shift towards gold to some extent," said Kunal Sawhney, chief executive officer of Kalkine Group.

Financials (.AXFJ) advanced 1.5%, with three of the so-called "Big Four" adding between 1.4% and 2%, while Westpac Banking Corp (WBC.AX) led the gains, climbing 4.8%.

Bucking the broader trend, technology stocks (.AXIJ) retreated 0.4%, tracking the sharp losses by their Wall Street peers on Friday.

Accounting software maker Xero Ltd (XRO.AX) dropped 1.5%. However, electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi (JBH.AX) rose 5.4% on January sales growth and a A$250 million ($178.00 million) capital return.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) fell 1.8% to 11,950.14.

Skycity Entertainment was down 3.7% after the casino operator reported a loss in half-year earnings.

($1 = 1.4045 Australian dollars)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.