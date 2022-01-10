Australian shares end lower on Omicron worries, tech slide

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed lower on Monday as an Omicron-led surge in COVID-19 infections pushed the country's tally past one million cases, with a drop in local technology stocks ahead of a U.S. inflation report weighing further on markets.

The S&P/ASX 200 (.AXJO) ended 0.1% lower at 7,447.1, giving up some of Friday's 1.3% gain.

Total infections in Australia continued to surge, with over half a million cases reported over the last week, straining the country's healthcare infrastructure and supply chains. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Technology stocks (.AXIJ) fell nearly 1%, tracking a drop on the tech-focused Nasdaq (.IXIC) on Friday. Worries of sooner-than-expected policy tightening by the Federal Reserve have increased after a recent U.S. jobs missed expectations, with inflation data in focus to gauge the central bank's trajectory.

Sector heavyweight Afterpay (APT.AX) retreated 2.3%, while other tech firms Xero (XRO.AX) and Wisetech Global (WTC.AX) fell 2.8% and 2.7%, respectively.

Bucking the trend, energy stocks (.AXEJ) added 1.1% and rose for a second consecutive session, as oil prices remained in an upward momentum, with political instability in Kazakhstan leading to concerns over oil supply.

Woodside Petroleum (WPL.AX) rose 2.3%, followed by Santos (STO.AX), up 0.7%.

Meanwhile, the former chief executive of fibre cement maker James Hardie (JHX.AX), who was fired for breaching the company's code of conduct, said he was considering legal action against the firm. Its shares ended 1.3% lower. read more

In New Zealand, the S&P/NZX 50 (.NZ50) fell 0.6% in its third session of losses to 12,892.94, hurt by an 3.5% drop in media firm SKY Network Television Ltd (SKT.NZ) to a near four-week low.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.