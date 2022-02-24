Australian shares fall on Ukraine jitters; CIMIC Group soars

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares dropped nearly 2% on Thursday to hit their lowest in more than two weeks, as Ukraine announced a state of emergency amid rising fears of a full-scale Russian invasion, while CIMIC Group soared over 30% following a bid from Hochtief.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) was down 1.8% at 7,077.80 by 2329 GMT. The benchmark rose 0.6% on Wednesday.

Global markets reacted sharply after Ukraine told its citizens in Russia to immediately come home and the U.S. State Department mentioned that a Russian invasion remained potentially imminent. GLOB/MKTS read more

Miners (.AXMM) plunged 3% to their lowest since early February, as iron ore prices slumped on concerns regarding demand prospects in China.

Sector heavyweights BHP (BHP.AX), Rio Tinto (RIO.AX), and Fortescue Metals (FMG.AX) fell between 2.4% and 5.3%.

Tech stocks (.AXIJ) dropped as much as 4.5% to hit their lowest since June 2020. ASX-listed shares of Block Inc lost up to 8.5%, while Xero Ltd (XRO.AX) slid 4.4%.

Qantas Airways Ltd (QAN.AX) fell 1.7% after it posted a bigger-than-expected half-year loss and forecast a A$650 million hit to second-half earnings before interest and tax due to Omicron. read more

Shares of CIMIC Group Ltd (CIM.AX) jumped nearly 34% to hit their highest in more than four months after the construction firm received a A$1.47 billion bid from Hochtief for the remaining 21.4% stake in the Australia firm.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) was down 0.6% at 12,057.92.

Broadcaster Sky Network Television (SKT.NZ) lost 7.1% after reporting a 29% fall in half-yearly net profit, while Air New Zealand (AIR.NZ) fell as much as 3% after saying it was heading for its biggest annual loss since 2001. read more

($1 = 1.4773 New Zealand dollars)

