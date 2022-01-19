Australian shares fall as Wall Street weakness batters tech stocks

Summary Tech stocks slump to 8-mth low, top drag on ASX 200

BHP's Q2 iron ore output jumps, flags virus-related disruptions

Financial stocks lose 1.3%

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares on Wednesday tracked a sell-off on Wall Street overnight, with tech stocks leading the decline after the Nasdaq index dropped over 2%, while local miners slipped as copper and gold prices weakened.

Global miner BHP Group (BHP.AX) dropped up to 1.2% in early trade amid a general weakness in the mining sub-index and as the company warned of possible disruptions in Western Australia due to rising COVID-19 cases. read more

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) dropped 0.8% to 7,354 points by 2311 GMT. The benchmark had closed 0.1% lower in the previous session.

Equity markets tumbled on Tuesday as traders braced for the U.S. Federal Reserve to tackle fast-rising inflation by tightening monetary policy.

Tech stocks (.AXIJ) dived nearly 3% to their lowest levels since May 24, with sector major Afterpay (APT.AX) falling 0.5%.

Miners (.AXMM) slipped 0.6%, with Fortescue Metals (FMG.AX) falling as much as 2.3%.

Australia's Lynas Rare Earths (LYC.AX) posted record second-quarter revenue on Wednesday. However, shares fell 0.9%.

Financials (.AXFJ) also dragged the benchmark lower with their 1.3% drop. Macquarie Group, one of country's top lenders, slid 2.5% to hit its lowest since Dec. 20.

Gold stocks (.AXGD) slid nearly 1% as investors ditched the safe-haven bullion after the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields strengthened. Evolution mining (EVN.AX) was down 1.3%.

Energy stocks bucked the overall negative trend to rise over 1% amid robust oil prices.

Sector heavyweights Santos (STO.AX) and Woodside Petroleum (WPL.AX) gained 1.8% and 1%, respectively, ahead of their production figures scheduled to be released on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a measure of Australian consumer sentiment slipped in January as a surge in coronavirus cases soured the national mood, curbing spending and mobility in what is typically a holiday-heavy month. read more

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) was down 0.8% at 12,705.82 points.

Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

