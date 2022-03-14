Australian shares jump 1% on banking, energy boost

March 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares gained 1% on Monday, lifted by banking, energy and healthcare stocks, as investors looked past a weak previous session on Wall Street amid uncertainties surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) was up 1% at 7,135.30 by 2322 GMT. The benchmark had lost 0.9% on Friday.

Uncertainty about the conflict in Ukraine has heightened supply concerns, boosting commodity prices and helping mining and energy stocks, while banks found respite as hopes rose that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates later this week.

Top boosts to the benchmark, banks (.AXFJ), added 1.5% to hit their highest level in more than two weeks, with all the "Big Four" lenders advancing between 1% and 2%.

Energy stocks (.AXEJ) jumped as much as 1.5% even as oil prices fell on Sunday at start of the session.

Australia's top fuel supplier Ampol Ltd (ALD.AX) gained 2.7% on sale of its New Zealand-based petroleum distribution business Gull for enterprise value of NZ$572 million ($389.53 million).

Healthcare firms (.AXHJ) added as much as 2.1%, with biotech giant CSL Ltd jumping 2% and Sonic Healthcare (SHL.AX) adding 1.4%.

In vitro fertilization services provider Virtus Health soared as much as 7% after accepting a sweetened A$704.8 million ($514.29 million) takeover offer from London-based CapVest Partners. read more

Miners (.AXMM) were up 0.3% as iron ore futures and aluminium rose on Friday on supply concerns.

Iron ore giants BHP Group (BHP.AX), Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) and Fortescue Metals Group (FMG.AX) rose between 0.5% and 1.4%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) was down 0.1% at 11,806.56.

New Zealand's economic growth in the fourth quarter is expected to be 5.8%, according to a Reuters poll, higher than prior quarter's 4.9% rise, indicating a solid growth during the final three months of last year.

($1 = 1.4684 New Zealand dollars)

($1 = 1.3704 Australian dollars)

