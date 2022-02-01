Australian shares rise as RBA says it is in no hurry to hike rates

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Tuesday, as the central bank held its cash rate at a record low and pushed back on market wagers for an early rate hike while ending its bond buying programme.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) closed 0.5% higher at 7,006, helped by gains in banking and gold stocks. It fell about 6.4% in January, marking its biggest monthly drop since March 2020.

The Reserve Bank of Australia kept its cash rate at a record low of 0.1% and said the last bond purchase under its A$275 billion ($194.48 billion) bond buying campaign would take place on Feb. 10. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The central bank emphasised that an end to quantitative easing did not signal a near-term rate hike, and it was prepared to wait until inflation picked up.

Banks (.AXFJ) closed 1.2% higher as the central bank brought no last-minute surprises, with three of the "Big Four" banks advancing between 0.2% and 1.9%, while Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ.AX) closed flat.

"It seems that banks have to wait a little longer for a recovery in their lending margins. At the same time, one cannot guarantee that a rise in short-term interest rates will deliver a much-needed bounce to the margins" said Kunal Sawhney, chief executive of Kalkine Group.

Gold stocks (.AXGD) rose 2.6% after shedding 11.8% in January. Newcrest Mining (NCM.AX) surged as much as 3.5%, while Northern Star (NST.AX) added 2.2%.

Miners (.AXMM), however, lost 1.3%, with BHP Group (BHP.AX) declining 3.1%.

Building materials maker Boral Ltd advanced 5.8% after saying it would return A$3 billion to shareholders, using mostly proceeds from the sale of several North American businesses. read more

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) rose 1.4% to 12,058.94 in its best session since early December 2021.

($1 = 1.4140 Australian dollars)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.