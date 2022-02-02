Australia's Westpac sees more margin pressure as cash profit drops 20%

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp (WBC.AX) on Thursday posted an around 20% drop in first-quarter cash earnings and said margins are expected to decline more this year due to steep competition in mortgages.

The Australian bank is struggling with intense competition for mortgages amid record-low rates, with customers now considering a switch to fixed-rate loans that tend to be written at a lower margin than those at variable rates.

The country's fourth-largest bank by market value said net interest margin, a key measure of profitability, fell 8 basis points in the first quarter to 1.91% from 1.99% in the second half of fiscal 2021.

Cash earnings for the three months to Dec. 31 came in at A$1.58 billion ($1.13 billion), compared with A$1.97 billion reported a year ago. It beat a A$1.47 billion forecast by Citigroup and A$1.38 billion by Morgan Stanley.

Westpac's stock has lost about a fifth in value since November, when it reported a big drop in margins, a profit miss and slow progress in a costly turnaround to fix outdated software and convoluted procedures.

($1 = 1.3996 Australian dollars)

