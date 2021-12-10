Brazil bourse operator B3 says to spend more, announces buyback

SAO PAULO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian stock exchange operator B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao (B3SA3.SA)said it expected to spend more in 2022 than in 2021 and announced a new share buyback program, sending its stock sharply higher.

B3 said in a securities filing it expected 2022 disbursements of up to 2.38 billion reais ($426 million), with a lower range forecast of 2.12 billion reais. This compares with a 1.94 billion to 2.07 billion reais range this year, B3 added.

Its shares were up more than 4% at 12.22 reais in morning trading, ahead of a 1.7% rise in Brazil's Bovespa index (.BVSP).

The stock exchange operator noted it has decided to modify the way it discloses guidance, separating core business expenditures from new initiatives and businesses disbursements, as it aims to better reflect its strategy.

It said new initiatives and businesses disbursements are seen at between 380 million and 440 million reais in 2022, up from a 2021 guidance of 240 million to 260 million reais, while capital expenditure in core business is expected to reach 200 million to 250 million reais - down from 300 million to 330 million reais this year.

It has also said it sees its 2022 distribution of net income at 110% to 140% versus 120% to 150% in 2021.

B3 announced the new buyback program, of up to 250 million shares, late on Thursday. It will run from March 2022 to February 2023.

($1 = 5.5914 reais)

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo

