Brazil economic activity falls more than expected in October, casts shadow over Q4

BRASILIA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Brazil fell in October for the fourth month in a row, a central bank index showed on Wednesday, marking a weak start to the fourth quarter as Latin America's largest economy struggles with double-digit inflation.

The IBC-Br economic activity index, a leading indicator of gross domestic product, dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.4% in October, compared with the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists for a 0.2% decline.

Economic data for October showed contractions in services activity, retail sales and industrial output amid high inflation that the central bank looks to battle with aggressive monetary tightening.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Analysts said that rising borrowing costs will affect the economy through 2022. Growing signs of weakness have already been seen this year, with a slight economic downturn in the second and third quarters. read more

The IBC-Br index was down 1.48% on a non-seasonally adjusted basis from October 2020, the central bank said.

The index was up 4.99% in the first 10 months of the year on a non-seasonally adjusted basis, while in the 12 months through October the index rose 4.19%.

The central bank also revised its September IBC-Br data to a 0.46% drop, from a 0.27% fall initially released.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Bernadette Baum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.