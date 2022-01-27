Buyout fund Novo Tellus-backed SPAC debuts in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Jan 27 (Reuters) - A special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) backed by Southeast Asian industrial technology buyout fund Novo Tellus Capital Partners began trading on Singapore Exchange on Thursday, the third such listing this month.

Novo Tellus Alpha Acquisition (NOVOU.SI), which raised S$150 million ($111 million), traded at S$4.96 versus its offer price of S$5 per unit. Each unit comprises of one Class A share and one half of a warrant exercisable at S$5.75 per share.

SPACs or shell firms raise money on stock markets to buy private companies, offering those businesses shorter listing timeframes, and often strong valuations.

The trio of SPAC listings in Singapore comes almost a year after a frenzy of debuts of blank-check firms in the United States, which was stalled when regulatory changes and poor returns affected investor sentiment. read more

In a statement late on Wednesday, Novo Tellus Alpha Acquisition CEO Loke Wai San said the IPO received robust demand from institutional and retail investors.

The SPAC IPO, sponsored by Novo Tellus PE Fund 2, secured 13 cornerstone investors, including Malaysia's Affin Hwang Asset Management Bhd and an indirect, fully owned subsidiary of Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings (TEM.UL).

($1 = 1.3491 Singapore dollars)

