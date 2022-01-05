BUZZ Pactiv Evergreen gains on sale of carton packaging businesses

** Shares of fresh food and beverage packaging co (PTVE.O) up as much as 7.35% at $13.81, touching their highest level since November 2020

** Co's unit Evergreen Packaging to sell its carton packaging and filling machinery businesses in China, Korea and Taiwan to packaging co SIG Combibloc Group Ltd, for $335 million

** Deal is expected to close in the second or third quarter of 2022

** The transaction will position company to further strategic focus in North America- PTVE CEO

** Stock was up ~8% YTD, as of last close

Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru

