BUZZ Toyota rallies on $70 bln commitment to electrification by 2030

TOKYO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - ** Shares of Toyota Motor (7203.T) advanced as much as 4.3% in early trade

** The automaker committed 8 trillion yen ($70 billion) to electrify its automobiles by 2030 read more

** Stock was last up 2.6%

** Toyota shares gained almost 6% this month, against a 3% gain of the broader Topix (.TOPX) of the Tokyo Stock Exchnge

** Stock up 28.5% this year as of last close

Reporting by Junko Fujita

