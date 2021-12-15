Stocks
BUZZ Toyota rallies on $70 bln commitment to electrification by 2030
TOKYO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - ** Shares of Toyota Motor (7203.T) advanced as much as 4.3% in early trade
** The automaker committed 8 trillion yen ($70 billion) to electrify its automobiles by 2030 read more
** Stock was last up 2.6%
** Toyota shares gained almost 6% this month, against a 3% gain of the broader Topix (.TOPX) of the Tokyo Stock Exchnge
** Stock up 28.5% this year as of last close
Reporting by Junko Fujita
