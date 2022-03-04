Cambodian casino group NagaCorp suspends Russian resort project

HONG KONG, March 4 (Reuters) - Cambodian hotel and casino complex operator NagaCorp Ltd (3918.HK) said it would suspend its gaming and resort development project in the eastern Russian city of Vladivostok indefinitely amid "uncertainties" surrounding the project.

"The company would like to suspend the development of the project indefinitely until the circumstance is clearer," the Phnom Penh-based company said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Thursday. It gave no further details.

NagaCorp shares fell as much as 5.5% to HK$6.41 early on Friday, their lowest since Feb. 4. That compared with a 2.6% drop in the benchmark Hang Seng Index (.HSI).

Western governments are shutting off Russia's economy from the global financial system after its invasion of Ukraine, pushing international companies to halt sales, cut ties and dump investments worth tens of billions of dollars. read more

Reporting by Donny Kwok Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.