Cevian places 6.9% stake in Thyssenkrupp - IFR
FRANKFURT, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Activist fund Cevian is placing a 6.9% stake in Germany's Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE), Refinitiv news service IFR reported on Monday.
The offering of about 43 million shares, run by UBS, launched with a price guidance of 10.20-11.29 euros per share, which could result in proceeds of 439 million to 485 million euros ($493-$545 million), IFR said.
($1 = 0.8903 euros)
Reporting by Christoph Steitz
