Cevian places 6.9% stake in Thyssenkrupp - IFR

The logo of German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp AG is seen on an escalator at Frankfurt's main railways station in Frankfurt, Germany, January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Activist fund Cevian is placing a 6.9% stake in Germany's Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE), Refinitiv news service IFR reported on Monday.

The offering of about 43 million shares, run by UBS, launched with a price guidance of 10.20-11.29 euros per share, which could result in proceeds of 439 million to 485 million euros ($493-$545 million), IFR said.

($1 = 0.8903 euros)

Reporting by Christoph Steitz

