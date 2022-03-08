China's economic stablising policies could support domestic stock markets, says state media

SHANGHAI, March 8 (Reuters) - China's policies to stabilise economic growth could build a solid bottom line for the country's A-share markets, the state-owned newspaper Securities Times said in a commentary on Tuesday.

China's blue-chip index closed at the lowest level since July 2, 2020 on Monday, as surging commodity prices, escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis and fresh coronavirus cases kept investors on edge. read more

Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill

