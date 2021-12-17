Commodity-linked stocks buoy Australia shares as BNPL firms tumble

Summary ASX 200 records worst week in three

Afterpay, Zip tank 9%

NZX 50 logs worst week in four

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares snapped a three-day day losing streak on Friday as miners and energy stocks gained on firmer commodity prices, while a plunge in buy-now, pay-later (BNPL) companies following a U.S. review capped gains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) settled up 0.1% at 7,304 points, despite a strong start to the session. The benchmark lost 0.7% for the week, marking its biggest loss in three weeks.

Gold stocks (.AXGD) led gains on the benchmark, closing 4% higher, their best intraday session since November 2020.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Alkane Resources (ALK.AX) advanced the most on the sub-index, up 23.1%, while sector major Newcrest Mining (NCM.AX) rose 3.7%.

Miners (.AXMM) extended gains into the fourth straight week, firming 2.7% as iron ore prices remained strong. The sub-index marked its best week in five.

The country's mining giants BHP Group (BHP.AX) and Fortescue Metals (FMG.AX) gained 1.8% and 1% respectively, during the session.

Brad Smoling, managing director of Smoling Stockbroking, said that a rally in commodity stocks helped the benchmark to stay in the positive territory for the session.

Aussie energy firms (.AXEJ) rose 1% on earlier gains in oil prices. Whitehaven Coal (WHC.AX) was the top gainer, closing up 5%.

Souring the sentiment was the tech index (.AXIJ), plunging 3.9%, as buy-now-pay-later player Afterpay Ltd (APT.AX) tumbled about 9.2%. Rival Zip Co (Z1P.AX) tanked as much as 9%, its lowest since May 2020%, after a U.S. agency asked five "buy-now, pay-later" companies for information on their business practices. read more

Meanwhile, Australian authorities rushed to track down hundreds who attended a Taylor Swift album party as cases in the country hit a new pandemic high for the second straight day. read more

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) ended 1% lower for the week, its worst week in four. The index was down 0.5% at 12,717.9 points.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.