Developer Sunac China plans $580 mln share sale to repay loans

HONG KONG, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Chinese property developer Sunac China Holdings Ltd (1918.HK) said on Thursday it planned to raise HK$4.52 billion ($580.09 million) from a share sale for repayment of loans and general corporate purposes.

The Hong Kong-listed developer plans to sell 452 million new shares, or 8.3% of the enlarged share capital, to controlling shareholder Sunac International Investment Holdings, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

The new shares will be issued at HK$10 apiece, representing a 15.3% discount to Wednesday's closing price of HK$11.80 each.

The controlling shareholder will buy the new shares after selling the same amount of existing shares at the same price to third-party investors.

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc is the placing agent.

($1 = 7.7919 Hong Kong dollars)

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

