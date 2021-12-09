Energy stocks, miners set to drive Australia shares lower

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Friday, likely weighed down by energy and mining stocks due to weakness in prices of their underlying commodities.

The local share price index futures fell 0.1%, a 16.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) close.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) rose 0.1% in early trade.

Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

