Financial stocks weigh on Australian shares as Ukraine crisis worsens

March 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Wednesday, with financial stocks leading the decline, as markets tracked a slide in global markets after the Russia-Ukraine crisis worsened.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) was down 0.6% at 7,055.5 by 2347 GMT. The benchmark had gained 0.7% on Tuesday.

Global markets tumbled as investors worried about escalating tensions after Russia bombed a TV tower in Ukraine's capital on Tuesday and rained rockets on the city of Kharkiv as Moscow intensified its bombardment of Ukrainian urban areas. read more

In Australia, financial stocks (.AXFJ) dropped 1.8%, with the "Big Four" banks retreating between 1.5% and 2.2%.

Australia's fourth-quarter GDP data is due on Wednesday, with a Reuters poll showing a 3.7% year-on-year growth, marginally down from 3.9% growth seen in the prior quarter.

Miners (.AXMM) were biggest gainers on the index, rising 2.3% after iron ore futures surged to two-week highs on Tuesday.

Sector majors BHP Group (BHP.AX) and Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) jumped 2.5% and 3.1%, respectively.

Energy stocks (.AXEJ) advanced 1.6% after oil prices surged to their highest since 2014 on Tuesday on fears of supply disruptions.

Heavyweights Woodside Petroleum (WPL.AX) and Santos (STO.AX) rose 2.6% and 3%, respectively.

Gold stocks (.AXGD) also gained 1.6%.

Shares of Core Lithium Ltd (CXO.AX) surged 12.7% after the company said it entered into an agreement with Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) to supply the U.S. electric-car maker with lithium spodumene. read more

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) fell 0.4% to 12,154.91.

Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

