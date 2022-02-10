Foreign investors net sellers of Japan shares for last week

TOKYO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Foreign investors were net sellers of Japanese stocks for the week ending on Feb. 5, capital flows data showed on Thursday.

Foreigners sold a net 234.4 billion yen ($2.03 billion) worth of shares in the week through Feb. 5, after selling a net 120.9 billion yen in the week before that.

Japanese investors bought a net 72.9 billion yen of foreign bonds in the latest week after selling a net 555.2 billion yen the week before.

Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen):

FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN:

(net)

stocks bonds bills

January 30 - February 5 -234.4 +287.7 +761.0

January 23 - January 29 -120.9r +561.8 -667.4

January 16 - January 22 +9.6 -1,720.0 -229.6

JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD:

(net; a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)

stocks bonds bills

January 30 - February 5 +264.5 +72.9 -30.2

January 23 - January 29 +690.7r -555.2r -86.9r

January 16 - January 22 -86.7 +15.8 -159.9

Notes:

- An "r" denotes a revised figure.

- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.

- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.

- The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:

http://www.mof.go.jp/international_policy/reference/itn_transactions_in_securities/week.pdf

- Older weekly data are omitted if there are no revisions

($1 = 115.5900 yen)

Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Christopher Cushing

