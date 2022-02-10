Foreign investors net sellers of Japan shares for last week
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
TOKYO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Foreign investors were net sellers of Japanese stocks for the week ending on Feb. 5, capital flows data showed on Thursday.
Foreigners sold a net 234.4 billion yen ($2.03 billion) worth of shares in the week through Feb. 5, after selling a net 120.9 billion yen in the week before that.
Japanese investors bought a net 72.9 billion yen of foreign bonds in the latest week after selling a net 555.2 billion yen the week before.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen):
FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN:
(net)
stocks bonds bills
January 30 - February 5 -234.4 +287.7 +761.0
January 23 - January 29 -120.9r +561.8 -667.4
January 16 - January 22 +9.6 -1,720.0 -229.6
JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD:
(net; a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
stocks bonds bills
January 30 - February 5 +264.5 +72.9 -30.2
January 23 - January 29 +690.7r -555.2r -86.9r
January 16 - January 22 -86.7 +15.8 -159.9
Notes:
- An "r" denotes a revised figure.
- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
- The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:
http://www.mof.go.jp/international_policy/reference/itn_transactions_in_securities/week.pdf
- Older weekly data are omitted if there are no revisions
($1 = 115.5900 yen)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.