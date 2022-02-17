Foreign investors net sellers of Japan shares for last week

TOKYO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Foreign investors were net sellers of Japanese stocks for the week ended Feb. 12, capital flows data showed on Thursday.

Foreigners sold a net 29.7 billion yen ($257.19 million) worth of shares in the week through Feb. 12, after selling a net 232.1 billion yen in the week before that.

Japanese investors sold a net 1.9107 trillion yen of foreign bonds in the latest week after selling a net 107.1 billion yen the week before.

Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen):

FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN:

(net)

stocks bonds bills

February 6 - February 12 -29.7 -894.1 -2,258.1

January 30 - February 5 -232.1r +287.9r +761.0

January 23 - January 29 -120.9 +561.8 -667.4

JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD:

(net; a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)

stocks bonds bills

February 6 - February 12 +111.2 -1,910.7 -99.2

January 30 - February 5 +264.5 -107.1r -30.2

January 23 - January 29 +690.7 -555.2 -86.9

Notes:

- An "r" denotes a revised figure.

- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.

- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.

- The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:

http://www.mof.go.jp/international_policy/reference/itn_transactions_in_securities/week.pdf

- Older weekly data are omitted if there are no revisions

($1 = 115.4800 yen)

