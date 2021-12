Foreigners buy C$23.92 bln in Canadian securities in October

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Foreign investors bought a net C$23.92 billion ($18.65 billion) in Canadian securities in October, led by private corporate bonds and federal government bonds, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Canadian investors bought a net C$5.41 billion worth of foreign securities, led by acquisitions of non-U.S. foreign bonds.

Net foreign investment in Canadian securities (blns of Canadian dollars)

Oct Sept(rev) Sept(prev)

Total +23.923 +19.782 +20.022

Bonds +27.598 +15.638 +15.641

Stocks +3.509 +3.215 +3.452

Money markets -7.184 +0.929 +0.929

Net Canadian investment in foreign securities (blns of Canadian

dollars)

Oct Sept(rev) Sept(prev)

Total +5.408 +17.164 +17.185

Bonds +6.504 +1.782 +1.790

Stocks -1.818 +16.642 +16.652

Money markets +0.723 -1.260 -1.257

($1=$1.2824 Canadian)

(Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by David Ljunggren)

