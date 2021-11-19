French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

COVID-19 / FRANCE

France does not need to follow those European countries imposing COVID-19 lockdowns on unvaccinated people, because of the success of its health pass in curbing the virus' spread, President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview. read more

FISHING / BREXIT

France is still short of about 150 post-Brexit fishing licences, Maritime Minister Annick Girardin said on Friday. read more

TOTALENERGIES (TTEF.PA), ENGIE (ENGIE.PA):

TotalEnergies' head Patrick Pouyanne on Thursday played down talk of interest in Engie and said his group will not make any big acquisition in the renewables industry due to the sector's high valuations. read more

VIVENDI (VIV.PA):

French media group will vote in favour of plans to introduce a dual class share structure at Italian broadcaster Mediaset (MS.MI), the companies said on Thursday. read more

