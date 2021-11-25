French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

COVID/FRANCE:

France is expected to announce that COVID-19 booster shots will be made available to all adults as well as stricter rules on wearing face masks and more stringent health pass checks to curb a new wave of infections, French media reported. read more

GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ SA (GTT.PA):

GTT obtains a tank design order for three new LNG carriers from Hyundai Heavy Industries and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries. Deliveries of the vessels are scheduled for the third quarter of 2024.

ORANGE SA (ORAN.PA):

Orange (ORAN.PA), France's biggest telecoms operator, said on Wednesday it would find a successor to its chairman and CEO Stephane Richard by Jan. 31 after a Paris appeal court convicted him of complicity of misuse of public funds. read more

REMY COINTREAU (RCOP.PA):

Remy Cointreau (RCOP.PA) raised its full year profit outlook after reporting a stronger-than-expected 104.5% organic jump in first-half operating profit, driven by strong demand for its premium cognac in China, the United States and Europe. read more

SES SA (SESFg.LU):

SES said the FCC validated its Phase I accelerated C-Band clearing and relocation certification. The FCC validation ahead of 5 December 2021 Phase I accelerated relocation deadline secures a first accelerated relocation payment of 1 billion dollars to SES. The group expects this payment to be made in the first quarter 2022.

SOCIETE FONCIERE LYONNAISE SA (FLYP.PA):

SFL announced it was already pre-letting 90% of the Cézanne Saint‑Honoré building, six months ahead of delivery.

