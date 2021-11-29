French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

AIR FRANCE (AIRF.PA)

China's aviation regulator said on Monday that it would suspend Air France AIRF.PA from operating four Paris-Tianjin flights from Nov. 29 due to COVID-19 cases.

COVID:

France's Health Ministry said on Sunday it had detected eight possible cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant across the country after the government announced it would tighten restrictions to contain its spread. read more

Dutch health authorities said on Sunday that 13 cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant have been found in the Netherlands among passengers that were on two flights from South Africa that arrived on Friday. read more

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC (EUFI.PA):

Eurofins (EUFI.PA) said late on Friday it had launched a set of real time-PCR tests to rapidly identify the new coronavirus variant.

FAURECIA (EPED.PA):

French automotive supplier Faurecia (EPED.PA) cut its guidance for the 2021 financial year, citing a drop in European automotive production, difficulties to adapt to stop-and-go generated costs, and one-off costs in the United States.

LVMH (LVMH.PA):

Virgil Abloh, fashion's highest profile Black designer and the creative mind behind Louis Vuitton's menswear collections, died on Sunday at age 41, following a two-year battle with a rare form of cancer. read more

VIVENDI (VIV.PA), Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI):

Telecom Italia lost its fourth chief executive in six years on Friday after Luigi Gubitosi threw in the towel, following a clash with top investor Vivendi, a week after a $12 billion takeover proposal by U.S. fund KKR. read more

