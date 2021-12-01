French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

COVID/FRANCE:

France has registered 47,177 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Tuesday, the highest one-day tally since early April at the height of the third wave of the pandemic. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

COVID/FRANCE/MARTINIQUE:

Police reinforcements arrived in the French Caribbean territory of Martinique on Tuesday to restore order after unrest that erupted over COVID-19 measures, in particular the mandatory vaccination of healthcare workers, a government minister said. read more

* EDF (EDF.PA), VEOLIA (VIE.PA):

French groups EDF and Veolia announced on Tuesday the creation of a joint venture named Waste2Glass aimed at developing innovative solutions for treating radioactive waste.

ENGIE (ENGIE.PA):

Macquarie Group's (MQG.AX) green investment arm has teamed up with France's Engie SA (ENGIE.PA) and U.S. energy storage firm Fluence Energy (FLNC.O) to build an energy storage project in Australia, the companies said on Wednesday. read more

* SOITEC (SOIT.PA):

French semiconductor company Soitec reported on Tuesday strong H1 results, the group's current operating income having more than doubled to €75 million YoY. Soitec also announced the acquisition of NOVASiC and the signing of a strategic partnership with Mersen (CBLP.PA).

Pan-European market data:

European Equities speed guide...................

FTSE Eurotop 300 index..............................(.FTEU3)

DJ STOXX index......................................(.STOXX)

Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................(.PGL.STOXXS)

Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................(.PGL.STOXXES)

Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.....................(.PGL.FTEU3S)

Top 25 European pct gainers.......................(.PG.PEUR)

Top 25 European pct losers........................(.PL.PEUR)

Main stock markets:

Dow Jones...............(.DJI) Wall Street report .....

Nikkei 225.............(.N225) Tokyo report............

FTSE 100...............(.FTSE) London report...........

Xetra DAX.............(.GDAXI) Frankfurt items.........

CAC-40.................(.FCHI) Paris items............

World Indices.....................................

Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........

European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a glance:

Top News.............

Equities..............

Main oil report...........

Main currency report.....

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.