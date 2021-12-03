French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch
Dec 3 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
BREDERODE :
Luxembourg-based investment company Brederode reported on Wednesday its 9-months earnings, they came in at 760 million euros.
BUREAU VERITAS (BVI.PA):
French business support provider Bureau Veritas published on Wednesday an update on the cyberattack it suffered end-November. According to the company, as of Dec. 2, 80% of its operations are running at a normal level.
COVID/FRANCE/GUADELOUPE:
The prefect of Guadeloupe, the representative of the French central state in the overseas territory, on Thursday said he would extend a nightly curfew until Dec. 7, citing a continued threat to public order amid protest over COVID-19 rules. read more
IMERYS (IMTP.PA):
Imerys announced on Wednesday is has signed an agreement to sell its non-core natural graphite assets to Northern Graphite Corporation. The transaction, which is expected to be completed in the coming weeks, is estimated at around 40 million euros.
VALNEVA (VLS.PA):
French pharmaceutical company Valneva announced on Wednesday that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has initiated a rolling review of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001. The company also announced it would begin testing VLA2001 against the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
