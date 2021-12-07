French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

ASR Nederland NV (ASRNL.AS):

Dutch insurance company ASR Nederland announced on Tuesday its new 2022-2024 targets, the group sees organic capital creation (occ) reaching EUR 1.7 to 1.8 billion during the period.

ENGIE (ENGIE.PA):

French energy and services group Engie announced on Monday it had been selected, along with RATP group, by the city of Paris to manage its cooling network. The contract is set to last 20 years and is forecast to generate 2.4 billion euros.

PLASTIC OMNIUM (PLOF.PA):

France-based plastic processing group Plastic Omnium announced on Tuesday it targets revenues of 3 billion euros for its hydrogen division in 2030.

SAFRAN (SAF.PA):

France-based high-technology company Safran announced on Monday it had entered into exclusive negotiations with a view to acquiring positioning, navigation and timing specialist Oralia. Eurazeo, who holds a stake in the company, announced it had signed an exclusivity agreement with Safran.

WORLDLINE (WLN.PA):

French payment and transaction services group Worldline announced on Tuesday it had entered into a strategic partnership with Eurobank in Greece. The transaction is expected to bring in additional annual revenue of c.35 million euros at closing with expected double-digit organic growth CAGR over the next 4 years.

