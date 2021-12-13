French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS (AIR.PA):

A British minister has offered to mediate in a row between Airbus and Qatar Airways over costly flaws on the surface of the aircraft maker's A350 passenger jets, three people familiar with the matter said. read more

AIR FRANCE KLM (AIRF.PA):

Air France KLM (AIRF.PA) has redeemed 500 million euros ($564.8 million) from an earlier French state loan issued to help the airline cope with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the company said on Monday it could also raise new equity. read more

FRANCE/NEW CALEDONIA:

Final results of an independence referendum in the French territory of New Caledonia show almost two-thirds of voters abstained or returned blank or null ballots, after a call for a boycott by supporters of independence.

The referendum result showed 96.5% of those who did vote on Sunday opposed independence, after a big drop in turnout due to the boycott call. read more

LAGARDERE (LAGA.PA), VIVENDI (VIV.PA):

Paris Match owner said on Friday it would issue a reasoned opinion on proposed acquisition by Vivendi of Amber Capital's stake and the launch of a mandatory public offering as a result.

SANOFI (SASY.PA):

More positive data on Dupixent.

