French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS (AIR.PA):

Qatar Airways said on Monday it had started proceedings in a UK court against European planemaker Airbus in a bid to resolve a dispute over surface damage to A350 passenger jets. read more

BOLLORE (BOLL.PA), VIVENDI (VIV.PA):

French conglomerate, owned by billionaire Vincent Bollore's family, said on Monday it had received a 5.7 billion-euro offer from shipping company MSC for its African logistics assets. The sale of Bollore's African assets would deprive the family-owned group of a large chunk of its historical activities and would make its holdings in media group Vivendi the company's centre of gravity. read more

SANOFI (SASY.PA):

Drugmaker Sanofi SA (SASY.PA) will buy Amunix Pharmaceuticals Inc for an upfront payment of about $1 billion, marking the latest acquisition by the French drugmaker in the U.S. biotech sphere as Sanofi aims to offset COVID-19 vaccine setbacks. read more

SMCP (SMCP.PA):

French fashion company SMCP (SMCP.PA) named Charlotte Tasset Ferrec as the chief executive officer of its Maje brand, recruiting the former head of high end fashion brand Nina Ricci to run its second-largest label. read more

