French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

AXA :

Bermuda-based life insurance reinsurer and insurance holding company Monument Re announced on Tuesday it reached an agreement with Axa Belgium for the transfer of a run-off life insurance portfolio with BEGAAP provisions of 2.6 billion euros.

BARCO (BAR.BR):

Belgian visual technology company said that supply chain disruptions, including higher component prices, increased freight broker rates and higher logistics costs further negatively impacted the EBITDA for the current year, adding it now expects its core earnings for the full-year in the range of 56 million to 60 million euros.

COVID/FRANCE:

France will pass a law transforming its health pass needed to exercise some professions and to go to cinemas and bars into a "vaccination" pass in the first half of January, the government said on Tuesday. read more

CREDIT AGRICOLE (CAGR.PA):

Investing 100 million euros in car distributor company Cosmobilis.

LAGARDERE (LAGA.PA):

In the context of a proposed takeover bid announced by Vivendi (VIV.PA), the Board of the Directors of Lagardere, decided on Tuesday to appoint Eight Advisory as an independent expert.

SAINT-GOBAIN (SGOB.PA):

French construction materials company entered into a definitive agreement with Alghanim Group for the acquisition of its 100% subsidiary, Rockwool India.

TESSENDERLO GROUP (TESB.BR):

Belgian chemical firm said on Tuesday it plans to construct a new plant in Defiance, Ohio (US) serving the Eastern Great Lakes region, also announcing the acquisition of the assets of Fleuren Tankopslag located in the Netherlands.

VALNEVA (VLS.PA):

French-Austrian biotech firm on Tuesday announced what it described as positive topline results from the lot-to-lot Phase 3 trial of its single-shot Chikungunya vaccine candidate, VLA1553, saying the trial met its primary endpoint. read more

