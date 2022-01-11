French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS (AIR.PA):

The world's largest commercial airplane supplier said on Monday it delivered 611 jets in 2021, beating its 2021 delivery target of 600 jets and outstripping rival Boeing (BA.N). read more

COVID/FRANCE

* France reported on Monday close to 94,000 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the seven-day moving average of new infections to a new high of 269,614. read more

* French schoolchildren will be allowed to do self-tests instead of a PCR test if one of their classmates is infected with the coronavirus as soaring new infections have made the health protocol in schools too heavy, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Monday. read more

QONTO:

Qonto, a French online bank for small and medium-sized companies (SMEs), said on Tuesday it had raised 486 million euros, bringing its valuation to 4.4 billion euros ($4.98 billion), in another sign of the good health of the French fintech sector. read more

TECHNIP ENERGIES (TE.PA):

TechnipFMC announced on Monday the sale of 9 million shares of Technip Energies through private sale transactions. Upon completion of the sale, TechnipFMC will retain a direct stake of approximately 7% of Technip Energies’ share capital.

VEOLIA (VIE.PA):

French water and waste management group announced on Monday it will split the roles of president and chief executive officer from July 1. Under the new governance, current Chief Operating Officer Estelle Brachlianoff will become CEO while Antoine Frérot will stay on as Chairman, the company said.

