French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

TELECOMS

French telecoms group Iliad has offered more than 11 billion euros to buy Vodafone's (VOD.L) Italian business, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

AIRBUS, AIR LIQUIDE (AIR.PA), :

The European planemaker and French industrial gas company said on Wednesday they had partnered with Incheon Airport and Korean Air (003490.KS) to prepare hydrogen-powered solutions for the Asian country's aviation sector.

ATOS (ATOS.PA):

New impairment charges.

CREDIT AGRICOLE (CAGR.PA):

Credit Agricole SA (CAGR.PA) beat its 2022 profit target a year early as lower costs for troubled loans and rising revenues across business lines boosted fourth-quarter results beyond consensus, France's second-largest listed bank said on Thursday. read more

DASSAULT AVIATION (AM.PA), :

Indonesia ordered 42 Rafale jets.

LECTRA (LECS.PA):

The French tech group revised up its 2022 targets as it posted fourth-quarter revenues up that close to doubled from last year.

LEGRAND :

Highuer sales and profits.

L'OREAL (OREP.PA):

Holiday spending in the U.S. and China helped L'Oreal (OREP.PA) beat growth expectations over the crucial end-of-year period as consumers splurged on beauty products. read more

ORPEA (ORP.PA):

Asset manager BlackRock (BLK.N) crossed the 5% threshold in scandal-hit French elderly care home operator, stock market watchdog AMF said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. read more

Separately, Orpea's new CEO said he shared the concerns of shareholder group Mirova over recent allegations the group systemically mistreated its elderly residents, and would submit their proposals to the board of directors.

PERNOD (PERP.PA):

French spirits group Pernod Ricard (PERP.PA) said that despite potential disruptions tied to the COVID-19 virus it expected strong sales growth in its 2022 fiscal year, after buoyant demand in the United States, China and Europe helped it beat first-half profit and sales forecasts.

RENAULT (RENA.PA):

The French automaker has backed a moratorium on deep-sea mining, the company told Reuters on Wednesday, committing to exclude seabed metals from its supply chain. read more

SOCGEN (SOGN.PA):

French lender Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) reported on Thursday a nearly quadrupling in fourth-quarter profit on lower pandemic-related charges and a rebound in retail banking and equity trading. read more

TOTALENERGIES (TTEF.PA):

TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) swung back to profit in 2021 thanks to higher hydrocarbons prices, it said on Thursday, announcing net income of $16 billion and adjusted net income of $18.1 billion. read more

VALEO (VLOF.PA):

Siemens (SIEGn.DE) has agreed to sell a 50 percent joint venture stake to Valeo, which will integrate the business into its powertrain business group. read more

