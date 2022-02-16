French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS (AIR.PA):

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) said on Wednesday it has finalised a deal to sell seven A350 freighters to Singapore Airlines (SIAL.SI), in a deal that would make it the first airline to operate the new model. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

AIR LIQUIDE :

French industrial gases company Air Liquide forecast on Wednesday a bigger profit for 2022, as it implements higher pricing to offset the effects of inflation. read more

BIC (BICP.PA):

BIC announced on Tuesday an adjusted EBIT for 2021 rising to 279.8 million euros, and expecting 2022 net sales to grow between +7-9% at constant currencies.

COFACE (COFA.PA):

Coface reported on Tuesday a current operating income for FY up at 316.0 million euros.

NEOEN (NEOEN.PA):

Neoen reported on Tuesday a revenue for 2021 up at 333.6 million euros, reiterating its EBITDA growth targets out to 2025.

M6 TELEVISION (MMTP.PA):

M6 published on Tuesday a net profit group share for FY up at 280.9 million euros.

VICAT (VCTP.PA):

Vicat published on Tuesday an EBITDA for 2021 up at 619 million euros and announcing a dividend of EUR 1.65 per share.

Pan-European market data:

European Equities speed guide...................

FTSE Eurotop 300 index..............................(.FTEU3)

DJ STOXX index......................................(.STOXX)

Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................(.PGL.STOXXS)

Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................(.PGL.STOXXES)

Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.....................(.PGL.FTEU3S)

Top 25 European pct gainers.......................(.PG.PEUR)

Top 25 European pct losers........................(.PL.PEUR)

Main stock markets:

Dow Jones...............(.DJI) Wall Street report .....

Nikkei 225.............(.N225) Tokyo report............

FTSE 100...............(.FTSE) London report...........

Xetra DAX.............(.GDAXI) Frankfurt items..........F

CAC-40.................(.FCHI) Paris items.............PA

World Indices.....................................

Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........

European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a glance:

Top News.............

Equities..............

Main oil report...........

Main currency report.....

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.