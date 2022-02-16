French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch
Feb 16 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
AIRBUS (AIR.PA):
Airbus SE (AIR.PA) said on Wednesday it has finalised a deal to sell seven A350 freighters to Singapore Airlines (SIAL.SI), in a deal that would make it the first airline to operate the new model. read more
AIR LIQUIDE :
French industrial gases company Air Liquide forecast on Wednesday a bigger profit for 2022, as it implements higher pricing to offset the effects of inflation. read more
BIC (BICP.PA):
BIC announced on Tuesday an adjusted EBIT for 2021 rising to 279.8 million euros, and expecting 2022 net sales to grow between +7-9% at constant currencies.
COFACE (COFA.PA):
Coface reported on Tuesday a current operating income for FY up at 316.0 million euros.
NEOEN (NEOEN.PA):
Neoen reported on Tuesday a revenue for 2021 up at 333.6 million euros, reiterating its EBITDA growth targets out to 2025.
M6 TELEVISION (MMTP.PA):
M6 published on Tuesday a net profit group share for FY up at 280.9 million euros.
VICAT (VCTP.PA):
Vicat published on Tuesday an EBITDA for 2021 up at 619 million euros and announcing a dividend of EUR 1.65 per share.
