French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

RUSSIA / UKRAINE:

President Vladimir Putin put Russia's nuclear deterrent on high alert on Sunday in the face of a barrage of Western reprisals for his war on Ukraine, which said it had repelled Russian ground forces attacking its biggest cities. read more

AIRBUS (AIR.PA):

Qatar Airways is seeking damages from Airbus over the planemaker's decision to revoke a contract for 50 A321neo jets after the Gulf carrier rejected delivery of larger A350s in a row over surface flaws, according to a UK court filing. read more

ORPEA (ORP.PA):

Orpea's board decided to postpone any decision over possible bonus and performance shares award for Philippe Charrier, the care home operator's chairman and chief executive officer. He will receive a fixed annual remuneration of 760,000 euros ($854,620) for the Jan 30-Dec 31 period.

