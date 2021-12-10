French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 10

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

ALSTOM (ALSO.PA):

Siemens (SIEGn.DE) has scrapped a legal bid to halt the award of a $2.64-billion high-speed train project in Britain to rivals Alstom (ALSO.PA) and Hitachi (6501.T). read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

KERING (PRTP.PA):

Kering announced on Thursday it will propose to pay an interim dividend of EUR 3.50 per share for the fiscal year 2021.

CASINO (CASP.PA):

French retailer Casino CASP.PA said on Thursday it had completed the sale of a 3% equity stake in commercial property company Mercialys, cashing in 24 million euros ($27.10 million). read more

AIRBUS (AIR.PA)

Airbus AIR.PA dramatically raised the stakes in a dispute with Qatar Airways over skin flaws on A350 jetliners on Thursday, accusing the Gulf carrier of misrepresenting the problem as a safety issue and calling for independent legal advice. read more

Pan-European market data:

European Equities speed guide...................

FTSE Eurotop 300 index..............................(.FTEU3)

DJ STOXX index......................................(.STOXX)

Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................(.PGL.STOXXS)

Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................(.PGL.STOXXES)

Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.....................(.PGL.FTEU3S)

Top 25 European pct gainers.......................(.PG.PEUR)

Top 25 European pct losers........................(.PL.PEUR)

Main stock markets:

Dow Jones...............(.DJI) Wall Street report .....

Nikkei 225.............(.N225) Tokyo report............

FTSE 100...............(.FTSE) London report...........

Xetra DAX.............(.GDAXI) Frankfurt items.........

CAC-40.................(.FCHI) Paris items............

World Indices.....................................

Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........

European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a glance:

Top News.............

Equities..............

Main oil report...........

Main currency report.....

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.