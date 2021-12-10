French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 10
Dec 10 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
ALSTOM (ALSO.PA):
Siemens (SIEGn.DE) has scrapped a legal bid to halt the award of a $2.64-billion high-speed train project in Britain to rivals Alstom (ALSO.PA) and Hitachi (6501.T). read more
KERING (PRTP.PA):
Kering announced on Thursday it will propose to pay an interim dividend of EUR 3.50 per share for the fiscal year 2021.
CASINO (CASP.PA):
French retailer Casino CASP.PA said on Thursday it had completed the sale of a 3% equity stake in commercial property company Mercialys, cashing in 24 million euros ($27.10 million). read more
AIRBUS (AIR.PA)
Airbus AIR.PA dramatically raised the stakes in a dispute with Qatar Airways over skin flaws on A350 jetliners on Thursday, accusing the Gulf carrier of misrepresenting the problem as a safety issue and calling for independent legal advice. read more
