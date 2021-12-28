French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch Dec 28

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

BNP PARIBAS (BNPP.PA):

Workers at BNL, the Italian arm of French banking group BNP Paribas, went on strike for the first time since the 1990s on Monday in protest at back office and IT staff cuts. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

FRANCE/COVID-19:

Faced with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, France will further tighten COVID-19 measures, but there will be no curfew for New Year's Eve and schools will reopen as planned in early January, the government said on Monday. read more

Pan-European market data:

European Equities speed guide...................

FTSE Eurotop 300 index..............................(.FTEU3)

DJ STOXX index......................................(.STOXX)

Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................(.PGL.STOXXS)

Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................(.PGL.STOXXES)

Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.....................(.PGL.FTEU3S)

Top 25 European pct gainers.......................(.PG.PEUR)

Top 25 European pct losers........................(.PL.PEUR)

Main stock markets:

Dow Jones...............(.DJI) Wall Street report .....

Nikkei 225.............(.N225) Tokyo report............

FTSE 100...............(.FTSE) London report...........

Xetra DAX.............(.GDAXI) Frankfurt items..........F

CAC-40.................(.FCHI) Paris items.............PA

World Indices.....................................

Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........

European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a glance:

Top News.............

Equities..............

Main oil report...........

Main currency report.....

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.