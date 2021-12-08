French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 8

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS (AIR.PA):

Airbus said on Tuesday it delivered 518 aircrafts between January and November. read more

ORANGE (ORAN.PA):

Orange announced on Tuesday the issuance of new bonds for a total notional of 1 billion euros.

L'OREAL (OREP.PA), NESTLE (NESN.S):

Nestle said on Tuesday it would cut its stake in L'Oreal by selling shares worth 8.9 billion euros ($10.03 billion) back to the French cosmetics brand. read more

