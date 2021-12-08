French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 8
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
AIRBUS (AIR.PA):
Airbus said on Tuesday it delivered 518 aircrafts between January and November. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
ORANGE (ORAN.PA):
Orange announced on Tuesday the issuance of new bonds for a total notional of 1 billion euros.
L'OREAL (OREP.PA), NESTLE (NESN.S):
Nestle said on Tuesday it would cut its stake in L'Oreal by selling shares worth 8.9 billion euros ($10.03 billion) back to the French cosmetics brand. read more
Pan-European market data:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSE Eurotop 300 index..............................(.FTEU3)
DJ STOXX index......................................(.STOXX)
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................(.PGL.STOXXS)
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................(.PGL.STOXXES)
Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.....................(.PGL.FTEU3S)
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................(.PG.PEUR)
Top 25 European pct losers........................(.PL.PEUR)
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones...............(.DJI) Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225.............(.N225) Tokyo report............
FTSE 100...............(.FTSE) London report...........
Xetra DAX.............(.GDAXI) Frankfurt items.........
CAC-40.................(.FCHI) Paris items............
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a glance:
Top News.............
Equities..............
Main oil report...........
Main currency report.....
Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.